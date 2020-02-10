Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RGA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

In other news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,801.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 1,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $218,182.16. Insiders sold a total of 7,171 shares of company stock worth $1,179,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 132.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

RGA traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $152.57. 3,262 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,680. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $139.83 and a one year high of $169.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.02.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

