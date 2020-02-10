Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $153.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a 52-week low of $139.83 and a 52-week high of $169.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.02.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

In related news, EVP John P. Laughlin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,714,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anna Manning sold 3,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $626,293.85. Insiders have sold 7,171 shares of company stock worth $1,179,676 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

