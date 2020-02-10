Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Holdings Boosted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Relx by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. Relx PLC has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.45.

Several research firms have recently commented on RELX. ValuEngine raised shares of Relx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

