ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for ReneSola’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ReneSola will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.08 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ReneSola.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.96 million for the quarter. ReneSola had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SOL. Zacks Investment Research cut ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised ReneSola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management acquired 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $43,181.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ReneSola stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola Ltd. (NYSE:SOL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ReneSola as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,661. ReneSola has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a P/E ratio of 132.00 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

ReneSola Company Profile

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It operates through three segments: solar power project development, EPC services, and electricity revenue generation. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights. In addition, its engineering, and procurement and construction business includes engineering design, procurement of solar modules, balance-of-system and other components, and construction contracting and management services.

