Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on REGI. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.48. 332,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,385. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $28.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

