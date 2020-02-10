Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Reduced by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 250.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 685,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490,107 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 814.6% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

RSG stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, hitting $97.50. 209,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,295. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.03 and a 1-year high of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, insider Welborn John 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $189,460.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,459.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $740,720. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.