Reviewing Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) & The Competition

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) is one of 603 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Neoleukin Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million -$31.58 million -9.37 Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors $2.20 billion $283.83 million -4.12

Neoleukin Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Neoleukin Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -26.13% -24.97% Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors -2,565.13% -250.44% -31.41%

Volatility and Risk

Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of -6.92, suggesting that its share price is 792% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.88, suggesting that their average share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Neoleukin Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neoleukin Therapeutics Competitors 6157 16658 32625 1298 2.51

Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.36%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 36.45%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics competitors beat Neoleukin Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy. The company was formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

