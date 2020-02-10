Rhumbline Advisers Buys 1,657 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Linde were worth $184,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Linde by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 490.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 509,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,666,000 after buying an additional 423,130 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Linde by 4,180.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 428,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,912,000 after buying an additional 418,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $71,902,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Linde by 23.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,198,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,173,000 after buying an additional 230,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded down $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $214.16. 995,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,921. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.23 and its 200-day moving average is $199.65. Linde PLC has a twelve month low of $160.63 and a twelve month high of $217.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares in the company, valued at $5,707,886.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total value of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

