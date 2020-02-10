Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,125,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,093 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.6% of Rhumbline Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $375,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397,580 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.66. The company had a trading volume of 10,105,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,505,854. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.23 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 48.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

