Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,468,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,541 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $133,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,747,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,738. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $98.05.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from to in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.58.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

