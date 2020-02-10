Rhumbline Advisers Has $124.75 Million Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,958,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Southern were worth $124,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,314,000 after buying an additional 1,193,544 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,104,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,550,726,000 after buying an additional 310,593 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,302,000 after buying an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,477,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,187,000 after buying an additional 237,829 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,958,965.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $68.44. 3,659,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,263,137. Southern Co has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $71.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

