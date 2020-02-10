Rhumbline Advisers Has $211.18 Million Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,410,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Technologies were worth $211,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in United Technologies by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 88,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 56,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in United Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $156.55. 4,023,677 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,736,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.25 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. United Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UTX. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Benchmark began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.40.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

