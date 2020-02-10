Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,258,439 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in American Express were worth $156,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employers Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 112.4% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 151,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 5.9% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of American Express by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 3,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 41.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,845 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after acquiring an additional 87,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.04.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $3,750,758.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. American Express has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

