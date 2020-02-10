Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 28,860 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,202,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $143,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.87. 27,320,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,810,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market cap of $87.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $71.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $649,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,624.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,850 shares of company stock worth $2,230,552 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.