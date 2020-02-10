RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.93-0.94 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-1.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.RingCentral also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.18-0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on RingCentral from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised RingCentral from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.62.

RNG stock traded up $5.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $212.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,356. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $95.33 and a 1-year high of $211.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other RingCentral news, Director Robert I. Theis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.39, for a total transaction of $836,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,784.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total value of $443,137.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,481,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock worth $37,988,415 in the last 90 days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

