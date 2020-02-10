RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.18-0.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $257-259 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.2 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.93-0.94 EPS.

NYSE:RNG traded up $5.14 on Monday, reaching $212.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,746,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,124. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $98.19 and a 12-month high of $213.55. The company has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Get RingCentral alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of RingCentral from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on RingCentral from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on RingCentral from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $179.62.

In related news, COO David Sipes sold 14,613 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $2,479,533.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 228,717 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,700.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.17, for a total value of $68,706.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,665.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.