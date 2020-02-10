Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,083 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after acquiring an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,894,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $567,498,000 after acquiring an additional 327,457 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,685,049 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,774,000 after acquiring an additional 304,350 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after acquiring an additional 85,065 shares during the period. Finally, Gabalex Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 375,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,260,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $53.44. 166,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,596,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $68.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.91. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $64.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $867.26.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

