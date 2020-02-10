RKL Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,189 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,083 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after buying an additional 10,621,798 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $444,882,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $185,636,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,745,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $777,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $564,471.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,544,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,221,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $203.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.