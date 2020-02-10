Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 370 by Jefferies Financial Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 370 price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ROG. UBS Group set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 346 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America set a CHF 360 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 329.75.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

