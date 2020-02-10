Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,835 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Roper Technologies worth $476,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,989,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $709,390,000 after purchasing an additional 51,868 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 467,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,468,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 461,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 434,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 407,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens set a $386.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.61, for a total transaction of $1,402,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,253,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,939 shares in the company, valued at $21,060,167.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ROP traded up $4.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $390.22. 164,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,061. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a one year low of $294.81 and a one year high of $393.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.512 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.71%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.