Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rational (FRA:RAA) a €560.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €560.00 ($651.16) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

RAA has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €680.00 ($790.70) price target on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a €789.00 ($917.44) price target on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €650.00 ($755.81) price target on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €655.00 ($761.63) price target on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €625.00 ($726.74) price target on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €645.11 ($750.13).

Get Rational alerts:

FRA:RAA opened at €679.00 ($789.53) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €708.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €667.08. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.