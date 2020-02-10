Royal Bank of Canada Trims Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) Target Price to C$50.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday. DA Davidson downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. CSFB cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$72.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$50.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$60.18.

GOOS traded down C$1.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$40.52. 637,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.58. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of C$39.08 and a 1-year high of C$79.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.06.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

