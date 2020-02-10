Royal Financial (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Shares Up 0.6%

Royal Financial Inc (OTCMKTS:RYFL)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.80 and last traded at $16.80, 211 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average is $16.20.

Royal Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RYFL)

Royal Financial Inc, through its subsidiary Royal Savings Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers savings, NOW, non-interest bearing checking, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; loans, such as residential and commercial mortgage, business, and home equity loans; Harland check reorders; online, mobile, and telephone banking services; and cash management services.

