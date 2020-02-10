Royal Harbor Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,502 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, reaching $213.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,318,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,522. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $206.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $173.41 and a 1 year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

