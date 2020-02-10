Royal Harbor Partners LLC Makes New $200,000 Investment in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $523,079,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,822,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055,592 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $101,903,000. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,266,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.69. 24,348,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,898,074. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $312.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

