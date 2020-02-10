Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes $378,000 Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,181 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,573,796 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,870,000 after purchasing an additional 78,427 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,663 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in Walmart by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Walmart by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. 6,137,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,860,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $330.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.50. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $95.64 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

