Royal Harbor Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 68,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,459,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.3% of Royal Harbor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 49,904,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,744,000 after acquiring an additional 188,361 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,666,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,558,000 after buying an additional 1,109,239 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,711,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,779,000 after buying an additional 2,519,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,209,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,434,000 after buying an additional 201,627 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. 5,091,142 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

