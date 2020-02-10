RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 202 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 946,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 19,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,426,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,480,000 after buying an additional 1,211,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,088,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 1,398,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 242.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 489,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 346,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 374,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 270,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RRD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 946,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,877. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.28. RR Donnelley & Sons has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $181.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

