Russel Metals (RUS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.26 per share for the quarter.

RUS opened at C$22.25 on Monday. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$18.47 and a one year high of C$25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.71.

In related news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total value of C$91,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,477 shares in the company, valued at C$2,750,489.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUS shares. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

