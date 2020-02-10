Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,964,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 10.94% of YRC Worldwide worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YRCW. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 49.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in YRC Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in YRC Worldwide by 10.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YRCW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:YRCW traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,590. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.45. YRC Worldwide Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.67.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that YRC Worldwide Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YRC Worldwide Company Profile

YRC Worldwide Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of transportation services primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments.

