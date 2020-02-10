Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,041,594 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.29% of Seabridge Gold worth $11,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 179,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 162,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after acquiring an additional 116,420 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seabridge Gold by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 156,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. 25.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Seabridge Gold from $29.60 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

NYSE:SA traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.15. 2,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,618. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.77 million, a P/E ratio of -87.40 and a beta of -0.01. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.55.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

