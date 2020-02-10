Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of HD Supply worth $10,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 309.7% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of HD Supply by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 56,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

HDS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.21. 4,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.66. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $47.13.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 45.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

