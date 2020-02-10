Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 70,307 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 70,307 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Apple worth $808,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

AAPL traded down $1.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $318.23. The company had a trading volume of 7,872,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,948,628. The company has a market cap of $1,400.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $251.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

