S & T Bancorp Inc (STBA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on February 27th

S & T Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:STBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th.

S & T Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. S & T Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S & T Bancorp to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Get S & T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of S & T Bancorp stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.64. S & T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $79.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.18 million. S & T Bancorp had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts predict that S & T Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S & T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of S & T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for S & T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S & T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.