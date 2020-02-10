Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Barclays

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) had its price target cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.83.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.71. 4,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,849. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.07, a P/E/G ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Presima Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,300,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,886,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,256,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,471,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,517,000 after buying an additional 320,001 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,339,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,710,000 after buying an additional 257,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,149,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,908,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

