Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Safe Haven has a total market capitalization of $858,061.00 and $6,523.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe Haven token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including OceanEx and LATOKEN. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.86 or 0.02776662 BTC.
- XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000166 BTC.
- Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- ProCurrency (PROC) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.
- BitcoinX (BCX) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Safe Haven Profile
Safe Haven Token Trading
Safe Haven can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and OceanEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.
