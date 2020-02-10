salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $1,881,100.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $1,881,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.44, for a total transaction of $1,864,400.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total transaction of $1,845,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,828,500.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.58, for a total transaction of $1,805,800.00.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.27, for a total transaction of $1,832,700.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.63, for a total transaction of $1,846,300.00.

On Thursday, January 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.96, for a total transaction of $1,819,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $1,827,900.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00.

CRM traded up $3.40 on Monday, reaching $189.12. 3,872,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,864,076. The stock has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a PE ratio of 201.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $190.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

