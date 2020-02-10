salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $934,250.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.85, for a total value of $934,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,698,967.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 559 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $102,297.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $865,000.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,608 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $261,412.56.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.12. The company had a trading volume of 3,872,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.52. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $137.87 and a 52 week high of $190.55. The company has a market capitalization of $164.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 159.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.66.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

