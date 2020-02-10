salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 166 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,477. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.87 and a fifty-two week high of $190.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.23. The firm has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

In related news, Director Susan Wojcicki purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.26 per share, for a total transaction of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,722.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 454,753 shares of company stock valued at $76,614,437. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

