Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.81 ($112.57).

EPA:SAN opened at €93.58 ($108.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.00. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

