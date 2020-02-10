Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Sanofi and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €96.81 ($112.57).

EPA:SAN opened at €93.58 ($108.81) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €83.00. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Analyst Recommendations for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit