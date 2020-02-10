Saybrook Capital NC Purchases 1,573 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Saybrook Capital NC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up 4.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 38.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,054,000 after purchasing an additional 29,532 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 215.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Eastern Bank raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 23,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock valued at $10,740,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADP. Evercore ISI upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,152,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,051. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $146.79 and a fifty-two week high of $180.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.32. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

