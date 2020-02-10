Saybrook Capital NC Trims Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 2.2% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,534 shares of company stock valued at $124,225,503. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Mastercard from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.58.

NYSE MA traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $327.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,584,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835,086. The company has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $312.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.66. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $215.93 and a twelve month high of $335.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

