Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP) was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 459.95 ($6.05) and last traded at GBX 461.50 ($6.07), approximately 241,814 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 255,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 465.50 ($6.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of $772.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 458.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 449.49. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get Schroder AsiaPacific Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.45%.

Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s principal investment objective is to achieve capital growth through investment in equities of companies located in the continent of Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the far eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder AsiaPacific Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.