Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,805 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAIC shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “positive” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Science Applications International in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.80.

SAIC traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,548. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.45. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Science Applications International Corp has a 12-month low of $69.99 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Corp will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.37%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

