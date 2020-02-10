Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON SDI opened at GBX 79.20 ($1.04) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 63.89. Scientific Digital Imaging has a 1 year low of GBX 35.50 ($0.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.22).

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 1.37 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Scientific Digital Imaging news, insider Kenneth Ford sold 250,000 shares of Scientific Digital Imaging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £195,000 ($256,511.44).

About Scientific Digital Imaging

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

