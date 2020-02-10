Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Receives $36.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on STNG. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Scorpio Tankers stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.12. 946,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,685. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $40.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.08.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $136.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

