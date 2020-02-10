Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $66.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Seagate Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.95. 160,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,681,938. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.11. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $235,077.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,897.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $136,515.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 161,399 shares of company stock valued at $9,635,585. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 688.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 66,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 57,950 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.6% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 55,833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 231.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2,816.1% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

