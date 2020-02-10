Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $1,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. 95.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN opened at $117.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.80 and a beta of 2.00. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.08.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 13.99% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. Seattle Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Seattle Genetics from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.78.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $3,261,752.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

