Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Acquired by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Select Medical by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,307,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,671,000 after buying an additional 357,910 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the third quarter worth $51,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 1,548.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,257 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 181,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Select Medical by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 98,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $23.78 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SEM. ValuEngine downgraded Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 13,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $270,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,452,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,058,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Tarvin sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total value of $1,156,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 356,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,503,020.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,507 shares of company stock worth $2,534,040. 19.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

