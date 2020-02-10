Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $163.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $158.16. 14,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $113.23 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total value of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 37.2% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 291,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,176,000 after purchasing an additional 227,552 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 851,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 217,617 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sempra Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,969,000 after purchasing an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,931,000 after purchasing an additional 117,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

